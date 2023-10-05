Uganda to unveil farm truck on Independence Day

Uganda is set to unveil a locally made truck, which was designed to transport farm produce, generate electricity and pump water.

According to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the three-wheeler known as Bingwa, is powered by a highly efficient 0.8-liter two-stroke engine, designed to provide superior power to weight ratio and would be unveiled on Monday during Independence Day celebrations.

The vehicle can also transport up to 1,000 kilogrammes of goods, pump an impressive 6,000 litres of water per hour for irrigation, and generate six kilowatts of electricity every hour.

Dr Monica Musenero, the Minister for Science and Innovation, yesterday said the three-wheeler is to be unveiled in Kitgum District by President Museveni as part of the activities to commemorate Uganda’s 61st Independence.

“On independence, we shall be unveiling our locally made truck called Bingwa that works on farms and it plays three roles, it pumps water, generates electricity for homes and for simple wielding, and it also transports produce,” Ms Musenero said while addressing the media at Uganda Design Summit in Kyambogo, Kampala.

She added: “The innovation is a solution to some of Uganda’s most urgent problems and recognises that addressing household challenges is crucial for promoting economic development.”

Ms Musenero said mobility is a fundamental component for rural development, connecting people to opportunities, services, and resources necessary for their well-being and economic progress.

“Electricity plays a transformative role in rural agrarian communities by boosting agricultural productivity, improving living conditions, enhancing education and healthcare, and enabling economic diversification,” Ms Musenero said.