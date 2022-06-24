Ugandan among 12 candidates for ICC job

A Ugandan is among 12 people from across the world who have made it to the final list of candidates competing for the coveted job of the registrar of the International Crimes Court (ICC).

Ms Rosette Muzigo-Morrison and her competitors are expected to know their status early next year when the 18 judges of the Hague-based international court vote for their candidate.

Ms Muzigo-Morrison is a legal officer in the Office of the Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, The Hague, Netherlands.

She is competing with Mr Jaun Pablo Alban Alencastro (Ecuador), Mr Amady BA (Senegal), Mr Luis Marino Hermosillo Sosa (Mexico), Mr Pourago Julien Kouda (Burkina Faso), and Ms Kate Mackintosh (United Kingdom).

Others are Ms Gabrielle Mcintyre (Australia), Mr Christina Mahr (Japan), Mr Ibrahim James Pam (Nigeria), Ms Marie Inger Tuma (Sweden), and Mr Oswaldo Zavala Giler (Ecuador).

The five-year term of the current registrar, Mr Peter Lewis, according to sources at the court, expires later this year.

Mr Fadi El Abdallah, the court spokesperson, while meeting a group of nine journalists from Uganda on Wednesday, confirmed the development.

“We have already done the background checks for those on the shortlist and they await voting in March next year by the judges,” Mr Fadi said.

When asked about how much a registrar of the court earns, he said: “I am not sure of the exact figure but it should be in the range of what the judges earn.” A judge at the ICC earns about $15,000 (about Shs56 million) per month.

The shortlisting of Ms Muzigo-Morrison comes barely a year after another Ugandan, Justice Suzan Okalany, contested for the slot of the chief prosecutor, but lost it to Mr Karim Khan, a British lawyer.

Uganda has one judge at the ICC, Solome Balungi Bosa, who has made it to the Appeals Chambers for a-nine-year contract, subject to renewal.

The ICC registry is responsible for non-judicial aspects such as administration, and as such, supports the court to conduct fair and effective public proceedings.

The registry is also responsible for general court management, security, public information, court records, translation and interpretation, counsel support, help victims to participate in proceedings and apply for reparations, among other duties.

Who is rosette muzigo-morrison?

Ms Rosette Muzigo-Morrison is a legal officer in the Office of the chief prosecutor at the ICC in the The Hague, Netherlands. Ms Muzigo-Morrison is also one of the longest-serving legal officers with the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, which sought to charge and prosecute persons responsible for genocide or other humanitarian violations in Rwanda and its neighbouring states in 1994.