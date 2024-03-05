Ugandan journalist wins US award

Ugandan journalist, lawyer, and social justice activist, Ms Agather Atuhaire, last evening received the International Women of Courage (IWOC) award 2024 in the United States of America (USA).

March 4’s annual IWOC award ceremony at the White House was organised by USA’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and First Lady Jill Biden.

Now in its 18th year, the Secretary of State’s IWOC Award recognises women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity, equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity – often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Ms Atuhaire was to that effect, recognised for her recent zeal in exposing the parliamentary abuse of processes and excesses, threats to multi-party democracy and governance, health sector abuses, sexual harassment in the NGO sector, and violations of students’ rights.

Her activism has since garnered her a reputation as a trusted voice on matters of governance, accountability, and social justice in the country.

Further, Ms Atuhaire’s dedication to alleviating suffering for others, sometimes at great personal risk – has brought change to Ugandan institutions. This is her second award in less than a year after she won the European Union Human Rights Defenders Award 2023.

As a team leader at Agora – a platform to foster public discourse, social justice, and public accountability – her team continues to hold leaders accountable through evidence-based activism, reporting, and civic awareness.

The other awardees were Benafsha Yaqoobi from Afghanistan, Fawzia Karim Firoze from Bangladesh, Volha Harbunova from Belarus, Ajna Jusić from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myintzu Win from Burma, Martha Beatriz Roque Cabello from Cuba, Fátima Corozo from Ecuador, Fatou Baldeh from The Gambia, Fariba Balouch from Iran, Rina Gonoi from Japan, and Rabha El Haymar from Morocco.

Since March 2007, the Department of State has recognised more than 190 women from 90 countries with the IWOC Award.

The US diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries, and finalists are selected and approved by senior department officials.