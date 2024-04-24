Ugandan scientists start designing new HIV vaccine

A man walks past the entrance of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) headquarters in Entebbe on April 23, 2024. Scientists at UVRI say they have started designing an HIV vaccine. PHOTO/SYLIVIA KATUSHABE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The quest to have an HIV vaccine is partly driven by the global goal of ending HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030. 