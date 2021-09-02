Ugandans angry over police ‘photoshoot’ in Masaka

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

A fraction of Ugandans on Wednesday night voiced anger at police accusing them of engaging in a ‘photoshoot’ on the night more persons were cruelly attacked by machete-wielding assailants in Masaka Sub Region.

Ms Maria Nakyanzi, 61, a resident of Kyango-Kazo Cell, Kyotera District nearly lost her arm as criminals charged at her.

Several Ugandans on microblogging applications like Twitter and Facebook- reproached police for concentrating efforts in urban Masaka locales, instead abandoning hit-men hotspots in rural areas.

‘‘The police preferred to do a photoshoot along different Masaka Streets, showing off motorcycles and new uniforms. Less than 2km away, 'Bijambiya gang' (machete wielding assailants) struck again, killing a woman. The baby she was carrying on her back escaped with serious injuries, and is admitted at Masaka Hospital,’’ Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga claimed.

‘‘They were busy taking pics for show as the old lady was being amputated,’’ Ugandan Pius Ahumuza wrote on Twitter.

Security officers on night patrol in Greater Masaka Region. pic.twitter.com/FWDjrdz2hj — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) September 1, 2021

Advertisement

On Facebook, Abdul Magidu Kisolo rebuked the law enforcement officers stating: ‘’Police is out here on social media slaying, apparently on night patrol. Influx of bikes and police vehicles with a camera man taping them every step of their way to impress.’’

For opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, ‘‘this must be motorbike racing by police in Greater Masaka Region.’’

According to police, the victim identified the attacker and she’s under treatment and witness protection.

‘‘True, there is a case in Kyotera where a woman was severely injured by a machete on her arm. She’s admitted in hospital,’’ Police Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye confirmed.

With scores arrested and some 10 suspects charged in court over the brutal killings, Police Thursday morning vaunted progress in curbing deadly attacks that have claimed close to 30 lives after no fatal incidents had been posted for three consecutive nights from August 31.

‘‘Another day in Greater Masaka without any ‘bijjambiya’ criminal activity,’’ AIGP Kasingye said.

Division exists on the suspects held over the brutal murders with many Ugandans ‘‘feeling let down’’ by government.

If you can get that attacker (of the woman), that will be a great mile stone because even with these locked in, the killings have not stopped,’’ Mark Ssimbwa said on Twitter.

Sections of citizens are now calling for more action from the State towards wiping out unidentified assailants described as pigs and associated with the Islamic State linked ADF rebel group by President Museveni.

‘‘They should not alert the killers. They need to do a surprise attack on them. Security needs new tactics that's all,’’ Duchess Nyamurungi said on Twitter.