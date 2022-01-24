Prime

Ugandans have two months to replace old passports

The Ministry of Internal Affairs says it has established all the required systems to handle those applying for the passports. Photo | File

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration set April 4 as the deadline for phasing out the old passports.

All Ugandans with plans of travelling outside the country have up to two months to replace their old passports, which are slated to be replaced by the new East Africa Community (EAC) e-passport.

