Ugandans rush to Mulago for free medical services

Hundreds of Ugandans have this morning braved a rainy atmosphere to access free medical services at Mulago National Referral Hospital’s Wellness Clinic.

Mr David Nuwamanya, the principal administrator of the Mulago Hospital, told this publication that the medical camp will provide a wide range of free health services to both children and adults.

The two-day exercise that started today ends tomorrow.

According to the clinic’s schedule, the services being offered include screening for prostate, breast, and cervical cancers, tuberculosis, diabetes, kidney, heart, blood, and skin diseases.

In addition, the specialists will conduct sickle cell screening, HIV/Aids testing and counselling, child growth monitoring, health and nutrition education, immunisation, and screening for Sexually Transmitted Infections, including Syphilis.

“We normally conduct such camps every quarter. This quarter, we are targeting between 2,000 and 3,000 clients and in the next quarters, we shall hold surgical camps that will cover a wide range of areas, including neural surgery,” Mr Nuwamanya said.

“We want to develop a culture of doing medical checkups. It is not a preserve for those who are not feeling well, it is good for everybody regardless of their health status,” he added.

Mr Nuwamanya said regular medical checkups are critical because they help health workers to prevent, detect or treat early conditions that may result in ill health.

He noted that diseases such as cancer, for example, can be prevented if doctors can detect cancerous tumors early enough.

The Ministry of Health indicates that about 75 percent of the disease burden is preventable.

While addressing participants during the second National Health Promotion and Education Conference in Munyonyo, Kampala last year, the Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry, Dr Diana Atwine, said the promotion of good health and prevention of diseases is the responsibility of everyone.