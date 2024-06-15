UMA trade fair starts in Mbale with focus on technology, innovations

The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) has launched its Eastern region trade show in Mbale City, running from June 14 to June 23, 2024, at Mbale Secondary school playground.

The event showcases local manufacturers' achievements, innovations, and products, with over 271 exhibitors from diverse sectors, including construction, automobile, and food processing.

"We invite businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators to join us in celebrating resilience, creativity, and innovation in Mbale City. This event drives manufacturing and trade efficiency through digital transformation," said Mr MUbarak Kirunda Nkutu, UMA's Director of Business Development.

The trade show began with a marathon to support expectant mothers and newborn babies at Mbale regional referral hospital, aiming to reduce maternal and newborn deaths in the region.

The trade show features an agricultural pavilion, women entrepreneurs, and an industrial education pavilion for students. It also includes a boda boda expert’s garage run by Simba automotive to educate riders on business management.

"We have not left our women behind; they will exhibit their products. We aim to strengthen interconnections within the trade industry and provide opportunities for participants to showcase their products," said Mr Eddie Senkumba, a UMA board member, adding: “The participation of 13 foreign exhibitors from Egypt, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Kenya further enhances international exchange and collaboration opportunities.”



The event is expected to attract 40,000 visitors, providing a platform for manufacturers to engage with consumers and receive feedback.

The exhibitors represent diverse sectors, including Construction, Automobile, Agricultural Machinery, Foods & Beverages, Packaging Materials, Plastics, Health, Confectionery, ICT, Alcohol & Spirits, Personal Care Products, Electricals, Logistics & Transportation, Stationery, Academia, Furniture, Leather Goods Manufacturers, Dairy & Dairy Products, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and Exporters, among others.



The trade fair also offers business recovery loans and financial options through Diamond Trust Bank (DTB).

“We are going to be giving people various finance options in the DTB. We have a business recovery scheme to recover your business to normal,” Mr Ronald Kasanya, the Marketing Officer at DTB said.

"Let us support Ugandan products and own our economy," said Mr Lukumani Sebinde, Sales Manager at Steel and Tube Industries.

Mr Ajay Jain, the General Manager Crestanks Limited, asked people to go and visit the show to have better ideas on what the manufacturers are manufacturing in the country.



“The event aims to strengthen interconnections within the trade industry, providing an opportunity for participants to showcase their products and services throughout the period,” he said.

Security is tight, with both plain and uniform officers deployed to ensure the safety of attendees, according to the Elgon regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika.