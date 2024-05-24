Mbale trade fair to promote local manufactures

The Uganda Manufacturing Association (UMA) revealed that the upcoming Mbale regional trade exhibition is set to promote local manufacturers in the Eastern region.

UMA's Eastern Region Trade Fair Exhibition chairman, Eddie Ssenkumba, made this remark.

“We have organized the Eastern region trade fair to promote locally manufactured products and provide a platform for brand exposure and connection to consumers,” he said.

In his view, they want to facilitate business-to-business linkages by bringing manufacturers and suppliers from all sectors together under one roof.

Businesses that wish to introduce a new large product to a bigger audience can launch products in the Eastern Region. The trade fair will create face-to-face interactions.

Exhibitors will also have the opportunity to benchmark and acquire spontaneous orders, which they can negotiate and settle in real-time to increase their revenue.

Mr Ssenkumba noted that, this year they have collaborated with the Uganda Cooperative Alliance, Microfinance Support Center, Uganda Registration Services Bureau, and Uganda Revenue Authority to support people in growing their SACCO and cooperatives.

He added that in an effort to grow women entrepreneurs in Mbale, Jinja, Iganga, Soroti, Tororo, and neighbouring districts they have designated space specifically for them to showcase their products.

New additions include facilitating growth and development in agri-processing and value addition through partnerships with SCCOS and farmer groups.

The Communications Deposit Protection Fund (DPF) director Patrick Ezaga stresses the importance of reaching out to all regions of the country to market and promote products manufactured locally.