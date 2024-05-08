Uncircumcised, divorced men contributors of new HIV infections - Aids Commission

The Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) has revealed that new HIV infections are higher among uncircumcised men who divorced or separated, compared to those who are circumcised.

While speaking at a candle light memorial press conference in Kampala on May 7, Dr Daniel Byamukama, the head of HIV Prevention at Uganda Aids Commission explained that previously married men, divorced or separated men contributed 20% of the new HIV infections.

“We can see that the uncircumcised contribute much more even though they are fewer. So let's embrace voluntary male circumcision. The risk is almost 10 times among men who are not circumcised," Dr Byamukama said.

Dr Byamukama explained that separated or divorced men who are uncircumcised contribute the second highest number of new infections after adolescent girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 24 who contribute 36 percent of the new infections.

The International Candle Light Day Celebrations that will be held in Hoima City on May 19 under the theme: Together we remember, together we heal through love and solidarity.

The national theme is“ Ending Aids, Keeping communities at the Centre” and is intended to mobilize communities in solidarity to support people living with and affected by HIV to deal with stigma and discrimination.

He further revealed that uncircumcised adolescent boys and young men between the ages of 15 and 24, contribute 7.3 of all new HIV infections, the circumcised adolescent boys and young men contribute 0.5 new HIV infections.

Statistics from Uganda Aids Commission indicate that 52,000 new HIV infections are registered in Uganda every year.

He urged Ugandans to embrace safe male circumcision to reduce the risk of HIV infections.

“When you host people in your studios who are trying to show doubt about circumcision, explain to them that science is clear, circumcision is protective, but it is not bulletproof. But if you are circumcised, you have a chance of stepping on a snake and going away without being bitten,” Dr Byamukama told journalists.

In 2007, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS and the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) to reduce the risk of men acquiring HIV infection during heterosexual exposure. The recommendation was based on evidence from randomized controlled trials showing an approximately 60% lower risk.

According to WHO data since 2007, more than 27 million VMMC procedures have been performed in the 15 priority countries in Eastern and Southern Africa, where about half of all new HIV infections occurred.

Dr Byamukama said currently, 57 percent of Ugandan men and 63 percent of young men between the age of 15 and 24 years are circumcised.

Dr Byamukama encouraged Ugandans to test for HIV and also use condoms in case they are tempted to have sex with multiple partners.

“People who remember to use condoms when they engage in casual sex is not changing, just 10%. So we still need to do the risk prevention, which is one of the key pillars of the first track initiative that is lagging behind. But on treatment, we are on track,” he said.

“About 90% of people living with HIV have tested, yet we want to be at 95 by 2025. So we call on everybody to come for HIV testing,” he said.

Mr Christopher Kyofatogabye, the State Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs announced that President Museveni will launch an HIV self-test initiative on May 9 to ease the process of testing.

Dr Stephen Watiti, an HIV activist and a medical doctor who has lived with HIV for about 35 years said adhering to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) help those living with HIV to live a better positive life.

Dr Watiti also noted that adherence to treatment is critical for viral suppression.

Dr Sarah Nakku, UNAIDS’ Community and Networking advisor said addressing HIV related stigma was key in HIV prevention.

She said globally 1.3 million people die of HIV/Aids every year and that 17,000 of those deaths occur in Uganda.