Uneb grading system not selective- Odongo

Officials at the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) have dismissed reports that their grading system is selective.

The board’s executive secretary, Mr Dan Odongo said Wednesday that messages circulating on social media questioning their grading system on grounds that the grading is selective and that candidates’ scripts can be easily accessed are a hoax and should be disregarded.

“Accessing candidates’ scripts is highly restricted with tight security measures due to the sensitivities and complexities around the scripts. Any person who purports to have seen their child’s scripts and the raw marks is therefore, making false claims,” Mr Odongo said in a Wednesday evening statement.

According to him, the boarding grading system is uniform and is in tandem with the quality assurance procedures without any discrimination on any basis.

“Any allegation of unfair advantage of some candidates over others is malicious propaganda, baseless and should be treated with utmost contempt. The alleged scores of candidate alleged to have been given wrong grade do not apply to the recently released 2023 PLE results,” Mr Odongo added. He revealed that Uneb had reached out to the author of the original message who confirmed that he first wrote the message in 2018 and shared it on a forum, where members took screenshots that they circulated on social media.

“The author said his daughter is now studying in equivalent of Senior Five in some international system.”

The board is Uganda's national assessment body established in 1983 by an act of Parliament.