Uneb releases sample exams for new O-Level assessment

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has released sample exams for the new Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) competency-based assessment.



Mr Dan Odongo, the Uneb’s executive director, on March 25 said the move is intended to expose both teachers and learners to the question format under the new Lower Secondary Curriculum.

“The sample papers can be accessed via the Uneb portal by all Uneb examination centres. Uneb will distribute hardcopy booklets to schools without centre numbers,” Mr Odongo said in the statement.



The sample papers cover more than 36 subjects in the categories of humanities, sciences, vocational, and languages.



The humanities cover History, Geography, Christian Religious Education (CRE), and Islamic Religious Education (IRE), while the sciences include Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and General Science for the blind.



Under the vocational category, the subjects to be assessed include Agriculture, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Design, Performing Arts, Nutrition and Food Technology, Physical Education, and Entrepreneurship.

The students will also be assessed in foreign, and official languages as well as local languages.

The foreign languages to be assessed include Arabic, German, French, Latin, and Chinese while the official languages are English and Kiswahili.



The local language category will be examined more than 10 languages that will include Luganda, Lusoga, Lumasaba, Runyoro–Rutoro, Runyankore-Rukiga, Dhopadhola, Ateso, Leb Lango, Leb Acoli, Lugbarit, and Ugandan sign Language.



“Uneb calls upon teachers to familiarise themselves with the sample papers, guide the learners and come up with similar and related scenarios and questions to expose learners to a variety of test items,” Mr Odongo said.

The government through the Education ministry and the National Curriculum Development Centre rolled out the new Lower Secondary Curriculum in 2020.

Government maintains that a competency-based curriculum enables learners to acquire the knowledge and skills needed for success in the modern society and lay a firm foundation for being effective citizens, and prepare them for the world of work, self-employment and further education.

The first cohort of the competency-based revised O-Level curriculum is expected to sit for UCE exams this year.