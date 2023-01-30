Uneb releases withheld Masindi PLE results

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has released the withheld Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results for two schools in Masindi District after clearing a balance payment of 60,000 in total.

UNEB had withheld the results for Walyoba Brilliant Primary School and Asaba Primary School for failing to pay a balance of Shs50,000 and Shs10,000 respectively as examination fees.

Mr Benerd Twesige, the head teacher of Asaba Primary School told the Monitor that Uneb had withheld this year’s examination results for their 27 candidates because the school had not cleared the examination fees.

"We immediately went to UNEB and cleared their Shs10,000, that's why they have released our results and students can now access them anywhere," he said.

At least 19 candidates sat for PLE exams at Walyoba Brilliant Primary School and their results were also released after clearing the examination fees balance of Shs50,000.

Mr Davis Musinguzi a parent in Masindi said Uneb should have different ways of demanding the balances from schools without withholding the results of students which puts parents in tension.

"For us, we don't need to know who UNEB is demanding, but once we are sure we did our work as parents (of paying school fees), we expect to receive the results of our children with immediate effect,” he said, adding that they are demanding an explanation from the school administration.

Mr Ngobi Andrew, a teacher at King's Primary School in Masindi, urges Uneb to always remind schools before results are released to avoid humiliation.

"It's unfair to withhold results and hurt learners and their parents yet this is an issue between schools and Uneb," he argued.