Uneb to release PLE results tomorrow

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has officially announced that the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations results will be released tomorrow.

The announcement was made on the Board’s X, formerly Twitter account, Wednesday evening.

“#PLE2023 results to be released on Thursday, January 25, 2024,” the message reads in part.

According to UNEB, the release of the results follows a successful briefing meeting between the Minister of Education and Sports and top UNEB officials.

“The UNEB team was led by the new UNEB Chairperson, Prof Celestino Obua, who was flanked by the Executive Director, Mr Dan N. Odongo. It was also attended by some members of the UNEB Senior Management Team,” reads the message.

According to the board, the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni is expected to officially release the results at State House Nakasero, starting at 11am.