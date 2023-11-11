University student among three killed in tuk-tuk crash

Three people, including a university student have died and five others severely injured after their joyride in a tricycle, commonly known as tuk-tuk, ended in tragedy. The injured are undergoing treatment at Lira Regional Referral Hospital after the driver of a Fuso truck lost control and rammed into their tricycle at Adyel along Lira-Kampala highway, about one kilometre from the heart of Lira City. Police said an unidentified driver lost control of a Fuso truck registration number UAW 395P at around 11pm Thursday and knocked the occupants of a tricycle registration number UEC 698A. Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said the driver of the ill-fated truck was heading to Lira City through Cathedral but on reaching Adyel near Standard High School, he lost control and knocked the tuk-tuk that was being ridden by one Aaron Abura, 24, a resident of Tetugu Cell in Lira City West Division. Abura is hospitalised with severe injuries while two of his passengers; Sam Obua, 18, and Kizito Okwee, a 23-year old student of Uganda Martyrs University, died on the spot.

One Innocent Oyanga, 16, died on arrival at Lira Regional Referral Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment. The deceased, whose bodies were taken to Lira Hospital mortuary for postmortem were all residents of Kirombe East in Lira City West Division. The injured who are nursing wounds at the regional referroal hospital were identified as Daniel Okeng, 24, Joshua Ayo, 16, Innocent Obua, 19, all residents of Kirombe East and Ambrose Ongora, 25, of Kulu-Ali Cell, also in Lira City West Division.

“Both the motor vehicle and Tricycle were taken to Lira City Central and investigation is going on,” the police spokesperson said.



Eyewitnesses’ account



Eyewitnesses told this publication that about 12 people boarded the ill-fated tuk-tuk for a joyride near Tecwao, Teso Bar in Lira City West Division and drove through Boundary Road. When they realised the driver of the truck had lost control, they attempted to park by the roadside as some of the occupants of the tricycle jumped down and fled to safety.



Mr James Obua, the father of the deceased James Obua said when he arrived at the crash scene, he found his son’s body still lying on the road.

“His head was all shattered,” he said.



“My eldest son, who was also involved in that crash, is still in critical condition at the hospital. I only ask God to save his life so that I don’t lose him too,” he said.



Ms Rebecca Akullo, 23, said she had also been invited for the joyride by her friends but she declined.

“They called me on the phone saying that they wanted to drive with me somewhere. When I refused, they said to me, ‘you enjoy your bed,” she said.