University window opens for S4 leavers

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

As parents and Senior Four leavers search for the next academic institutions to join, Nakawa Vocational College is urging the students to enrol for certificate and diploma programmes that can enable them join university.

The college principal, Mr Godfrey Fred Muwanga, revealed this in an interview with Sunday Monitor on Friday.

He said the college and the Japanese development agency (JICA) have collaborated to pilot the new programme where students who join the college for certificate programmes after Senior Four are supported to enrol for diploma programmes offered to students who qualify after sitting Senior Six.

Government upgraded the Nakawa-based vocational institute to a college, with support from the Japanese government.

“We have piloted a project where we support students who complete the national certificate to proceed for the two-year national diploma programme developed by the National Curriculum Development Centre, where they are assessed by the Technical Examinations Board to join university,” he said.

The programme

Mr Muwanga said the programme allows Senior Four leavers to acquire skills which can quickly set them on the path of earning a living and becoming independent of financial support from parents and guardians.

He said during the Covid-19-induced lockdowns in March last year and the recent one, their products were part of employees categorised as ‘essential workers’ because of their variety of skills required to run factories and other productive sectors of the economy.

“I urge Senior Four leavers to join programmes that prepare them for the world of work. These are skills that make you productive at the point of exiting the institution of learning instead of remaining a liability to your parents and guardians,” he said.

Mr Muwanga cited plumbers, electricians, welders, mechanics, machinists, machine fitters, electricians, builders, carpenters, among others, as the professionals they train through courses such as television, radio repair, electricity installation, repair and maintenance, refrigeration and air conditioning repair, motor vehicle repair, wood work carpentry and joinery, solar PV, plumbing and pipe fitting, welding and auto fabrication, building and construction, and mechatronics.

He said mechatronics is a new set of skills supporting semi-automated factories where one person or only few are managing a factory floor in an industry.

Mr Muwanga also said they have introduced courses for professionals who repair, install and carry out maintenance works for solar equipment.



Education minister on vocational schools

Relatedly, while speaking at the release of the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education exams results on Friday, Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni asked parents to encourage their children to join such technical vocational training.

Ms Museveni, who was speaking at State House Nakasero in Kampala, said: “There is a whole world of limitless possibilities in the technical-vocational training (TVET) sub-sector. However, it is also a path that our young people tend to despise. Even when opportunities open in TVET, our young people tend to shun them. Parents, please encourage your children to give serious consideration to this area of TVET,” Ms Museveni said.

“The UCE [Uganda Certificate of Education] that you have earned opens paths for you into the world of several post-secondary education opportunities. I come back to parents and guardians to say your children need you most at this point of choice-making. ‘Which path should I take?’ They may ask you,” she added.

The minister said those who have been focused and committed, have earned a decent living by putting to work the skills they acquired through TVET.

“I encourage our young people and their parents to seek more information about TVET institutions in your district or sub-region. Let your child know that TVET does open many more employment opportunities than they may find in the academia path, “Ms Museveni added.

Govt technical, vocational schools

Institution District Courses

Abim Technical Institute Abim BCP, CJ, TCG, MVT

Ahmed Seguya Tech Inst Kayunga BCP,EI, MVT,CJ

Amugo Agro Tech Inst Lira AGR, BCP,MVT.CJ, TCG

Arua Tech Inst Arua BCP,EI,CJ,PL MVT

Birembo Tech Inst Kibaale BCP,TCG,CJ

Bumbeire Tech Inst Sheema PL,MVT,BCP,TCG,CJ

Burora Tech Inst Kanungu BCP,TCG,LTSM,MVT

Butaleja Tech Inst Butaleja MVT,EI,PD,PL,BCP, TCG

Iganga Tech Inst Iganga CJ,EI,PL,BCP, MV,TCG

Ihunga Tech Inst Ntungamo BCP,MVT,CJ,TCG

Kaabong Tech Inst Kaabong BCP,CJ,TCG

Kabale Tech Inst Kabale PL,BCP,EI,MVT,TCG

Kabasanda Tech Inst Mpigi MV,BCP,CJ,EI,LSTM,PL

Kabermaido Tech Inst Kabermaido BCP CJ EI TCG

Kabira Tech Inst Bushenyi PL EL CJ BCP MV AEM

Kakira Tech Inst Jinja BCP MVM PL EI CTR TCG

Kaliro Tech Inst Kaliro MVT EI CJ BCP PL TCG

Kalongo Tech Inst Pader BCP CJ TCG

Kammengo Tech Inst Rakai PL, EI, TCG, MV CJ

Karera Tech Inst Bushenyi BCP, CJ

Kaseses Youth Kasese BCP, MVM, EI, CJ

Kasodo Tech Inst Pallisa MVT, EI, TCG, CJ, BCP

Katonga Tech Inst Mpigi BCP,PL, EI, TCG, MVT

Kibatsi Tech Inst Ntungamo BCP, MVT, EI, CJ, PL

Kiryandongo Tech Inst Masindi BCP, CJ, MVT, EI, TCG

Kisoro Tech Inst Kisoro BCP, MVT, CJ, TCG

Kitagata Farm Institute Bushenyi AGR

Kitagwenda Bushenyi BCP EI MVT TCG

Kitgum Technical Inst Kitgum MVT, PL, CJ, EI, BCP, TCG

Kotido Tech Inst Kotido BCP, TCG, CJ

Kyamuhunga Tech Inst Bushenyi PL, CJ, BCP, EI, MVT

Lake Katwe Tech Inst Kasese MV, EI, CJ, BCP, PL, TCG

Minakulu Tech Inst Oyam BCP, CJ, MV, TCG

Moroto tech Inst Moroto MVM, BCP, CJ, TCG

Moyo Tech Inst Moyo BCP, PL, MVT, EI, TCG CJ

Nakapiripirit Tech Inst Nakapiripirit MVT, PL, EI, BCP, TCG

Nalwire Tech Inst Busia MVT, PL, EI, BCP, TCG

Nkoko Tech Inst Mayuge BCP, CJ, EI, MV

Ntinda Vocational Institute Kampala EI, PL, WMF

Nyakatare Tech Inst Kanungu PLG, MVT, EI, BCP, CJ, TCG

Nyamitanga Tech Inst Mbarara BCP, CJ, PL, EI

Ora Tech Inst Zombo BCP, CJ, TCG, MVT, EI

Rugando Tech Inst Mbarara MVT, EI, RTET, BCP, CJ

Rukungiri Tech Inst Rukungiri BCP, EI, PL, MVT, TC, CJ

Rwampara Farm Inst Mbarara AGR

Rwetanga Farm Inst Mbarara AGR

Ssese Farm Inst Kalangala AGR

St Joseph Kisubi Tech Inst Wakiso EI, PL, MVT, BCP, CJ, WMF

St Kizito tech Inst Masaka BCP, MVT, TCG, CJ

St Kizito Madera Tech Inst Soroti BCP, TCG, CJ, PL, EI, MVT

St Peters Bukalagi Tech Inst Mpigi BCP, EI, MVT, TCG, PL

St Peters Mubende Tech Inst Mubende PL, MVT, EI, BCP, CJ, TCG

Tororo Tech Inst Tororo BCP, CJ, EI, MVT, TCG

Uganda Martyrs Tech Inst Nyarushanje Rukungiri BCG, MV, EI, PL, CJ, TCG

Jinja Vocational Training Inst Jinja EI, PL, MVT, BCP, FM, WMF

Lugogo Voc Inst Kampala EI, PD, PL, BCP, CJ, FM, ELEC, AE, EM, WM WMF

Nakawa Vocational College Kampala EI, MVT, PL, BCP, CJ, FM, ELEC, AE, WMF