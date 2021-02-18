UPC performed better in 2021 polls – Akena

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party has gained more parliamentary seats during the 2021 General Election compared to 2016 polls, the party has said.

The party president, Mr Jimmy Akena, while addressing the media at party headquarters in Kampala yesterday, said UPC has improved its performance this year, which is a big achievement in rebuilding the party.

In the recent elections, UPC won nine MP seats, five LC5 positions, two municipal mayor seats, 160 district councillors seats, 50 sub-county chairpersons positions, and 700 Sub-county councilors across the country.

“In 2006, we had nine MP seats, they were 10 in 2011 and in 2016, 6 MPs were elected from the party. We also secured one by-election,” Mr Akena said.

He called on the elected leaders to ensure good service delivery in their area of jurisdiction “as we relentlessly fight against poverty, disease and ignorance”.

“To you UPC members and all-party leaders, let us continue with the congress work of mobilisation for the common good of the party. The results of 2021 General Election give us great hope and direction for future polls,” Mr Akena said.

On the issue of arrests and abductions in the country, Mr Akena said the ruling government should involve the local leaders and security agencies should always identify themselves when they are going to upset an arrest.

“All arrested individuals should be presented to the courts of law and relatives notified of their whereabouts.

However, we strongly caution the political leaders on spreading false information and propaganda aimed at increasing tension within our society,” Mr Akena noted.

Mr Patrick Achan, the MP-elect of Apac Municipality, said the 2021 General Election was the most peaceful election for UPC as far as he is concerned.

“If you can rate the level of efficiency in the party, the number of members who showed interest, were nominated by Electoral Commission and contested, 90 per cent were successful,” he said .

