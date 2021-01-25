UPDF arrest late Maj. Kiggundu’s children 

By Paul Adude More by this Author

KAMPALA- The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have arrested two children of the late Maj Mohammed Kiggundu over illegal possession of army equipment.

At the weekend, Mr Mujahid Kiggundu, a son of the deceased, told Daily Monitor that during January 14 General Election, the UPDF arrested his siblings Mr Fatu Kiggundu, a motor-cross rider, and sister Jihad Muhammad at Makindye Military barracks near Makula Foundation.

“After casting my vote at around 4pm, I went to a nearby place to wait for the vote counting. As I was seated there, I saw my two siblings standing near the polling area. In a moment, a Hilux pickup truck with government number plates carrying soldiers parked where we were seated. I saw a policeman bring my brother Fatu Kiggundu, handcuff him and bundle him onto the vehicle,” he said.

“I got concerned. I ran about 10 metres away from the car but stopped and went back to see why my brother had been arrested. Before I could ask them, my sister Jihad Muhammad, who had been with him asked them what our brother had done and where they were taking him. They told her he had not done anything wrong and if she wanted, she could also go along with them. She boarded the truck with soldiers,” he said.

Mr Mujahid said his sister later informed them that they were being held in Makindye Military Barracks.

“We followed up, and after a few days learnt that Jihad Muhammad was being held at Kigo prison and found out that she had been charged before the military court chaired by Lt Col Mpabwa with breaking into government stores and stealing teargas canisters,” he said.

Ms Amiah Muhammad Kiggundu, the widow of the late Kiggundu, said they were not able to physically meet Fatu Kiggundu who was remanded to Kitalya prison but were advised to write notes through which he could respond.

“In the writings, he told us the same charges were placed against him and told us to pray for him,” she said.

However, a witnesses, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Monitor that Fatu Kiggundu was arrested by UPDF after he took photos and recorded videos of military men voting more than once during the presidential elections.

Maj Kiggundu was shot dead in a UPDF truck alongside his bodyguard in 2016 in Masanafu, a Kampala suburb.

The army spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, said she was not aware of the arrest of the two. “I need to investigate and find out,” Brig Byekwaso said.

The charge sheet which Daily monitor saw says the duo will return to the military court on February 2 for mention of their cases.

Uganda Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine confirmed that the two were in their custody. “Yes, the woman [Jihad Muhammad] is in Kigo and the man [Fatu Kiggundu] is in Kitalya government prison, charged with illegal possession of government stores,” Baine said.



