UPDF deserter killed in police operation

Police in Mbarara on Tuesday shot dead a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) deserter suspected to have participated in the murder of former Officer in Charge of Ruharo Police Post, Richard Agaba on September 8.

Agaba was shot dead and his gun taken by suspected armed robbers he had pursued from a step up bar in Kiyanja cell Mbarara City North division.

Since then police have been hunting for the suspects and the police gun that was taken by the criminals.

According to Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, police recovered Agaba’s gun in Rukungiri Municipality following another robbery attack at an electronic shop on October 19.

“We recovered the gun of late Agaba SMG riffle number UG POL56582399632575 with 10 rounds of ammunition on October 9, from Rukungiri municipality following a robbery attempt at an electronic shop where one Daniel Tayebwa, 19, was shot dead and security guard Dokuze Daniel died in Nyakibale hospital,” Mr Kasasira said.

Mr Kasasira said the deceased identified as Dick Tushemereirwe, was killed as he tried to disarm security operatives during an operation in Rugarama cell, Biharwe Ward Mbarara City North Division.

“According to an intelligence led operation he was tracked down in the Rugarama cell bushes where he was hiding and on pursuit he tried to resist arrest by trying to disarm a security personnel which forced officers to put him out of action before he could cause any more harm,” Mr Kasasira said.

“Dick Tushemereirwe now deceased, together with three others, two of whom are already in police custody and one still on the run, were behind the murder of OC Ruharo Police Post,” said Mr Kasasira.

The body of the deceased was taken to Mbarara regional Referral hospital for postmortem.

Mbarara Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr James Mwesigye, said all the suspects in the murder of former police OC Ruharo police post would be arrested and taken to courts of law to answer charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

“We are not going to rest until all the suspects are arrested and we must end such criminality in the city,” he said.



