UPDF hosts United Nations delegation on fact finding mission

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has hosted a delegation from the United Nations ( UN) who are in Uganda on a Fact Finding Mission under the auspices of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) on Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes region.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Military Intelligence at the event held on Friday at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs headquarters in Mubya Kampala, Maj Gen James Birungi and Colonel Julius Mbaine said, this is a follow up of various consultative meetings between Heads of States and different stakeholders that are aimed at exploring non-military approaches as means of complimenting the military interventions to deal with negative forces in the region.

"The Dar-es Salaam meeting recommended the establishment of the Contact and Coordination Group (CCG) to facilitate voluntary surrender, Disarmament, Demobilisation, Repatriation, Re-integration and Resettlement (DDRR/R) of former combatants from negative forces," Col Mbaine explained.

He added that Uganda is in the process of establishing a Rehabilitation and Reintergration Centre in Migyera, Nakasongola District. He called for support towards the establishment of additional centres in Kasese, Bihanga and Arua City under the Presidential initiative on Peace, Security and Development.

According to the Director of Strategic Communications Col Paddy Ankunda, Uganda hosts the Peace, Security, and Rehabilitation Center in Kasese District, which collaborates with the Rwenzururu Initiative for Social Transformation on activities such as receiving, screening, and interacting with ex-combatants, as well as reaching out to active ADF and other militant groups in the Rwenzori region of the Democratic Republic of Congo to encourage them to denounce rebellion.