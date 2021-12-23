UPDF officer defies orders to vacate land 

A senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer has defied directives to vacate a disputed piece of land in Kayunga District. Documents seen by Monitor indicate that Brig James Kinaalwa is accused by the Kayunga Sub-County authorities and the district chief administrative officer, Ms Roseline Adong, of illegally occupying the prime piece of land adjacent to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital. The land in contention measures about 70ft by 100ft. It is alleged that Brig Kinaalwa has illegally fenced off the land and started construction works.

In a December 2 letter addressed to Brig Kinaalwa, Ms Adong said: “It has come to my notice that on 26 July, 2021, you illegally occupied a piece of land between Kayunga Town Council and Kayunga Sub-county. You have gone ahead to fence off the said piece of land and delivered building materials to begin construction,”

“I am, therefore, writing to direct you to stop any further activities on the said land until when the issue at hand is resolved,” the letter further states.

Mr Joshua Kampi, the Kayunga Sub-county chairperson, said they own the land and have a five-year lease from Uganda Land Commission.

He said the contested plot is a Mailo land for the late Kalya Kawuuzi, who has a title.

The sub-county through its lawyers, Sam and Sserwanga Company advocates, in a November 17 letter, also wrote to Brig Kinaalwa directing him to vacate the land.

But Brig Kinaalwa says he bought the contested land from the Buganda Land Board.