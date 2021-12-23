Prime

UPDF officer defies orders to vacate land 

In September, Mukono High Court deputy registrar Mary Ikit issued an interim order stopping the soldier from developing the disputed land.

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The land in contention measures about 70ft by 100ft.
  • Mr Joshua Kampi, the Kayunga Sub-county chairperson, said they own the land and have a five-year lease from Uganda Land Commission.

A senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer has defied directives to vacate a disputed piece of land in Kayunga District.
Documents seen by Monitor indicate that Brig James Kinaalwa is accused by the Kayunga Sub-County authorities and the district chief administrative officer, Ms Roseline Adong, of illegally occupying the prime piece of land adjacent to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital. 
The land in contention measures about 70ft by 100ft.
It is alleged that Brig Kinaalwa has illegally fenced off the land and started construction works.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.