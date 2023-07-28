UPDF, police deployed as FDC meeting kicks off 

Security operatives from Uganda Police Force and Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) have this morning been deployed at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, ahead of their expected special National Council meeting.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango said Thursday that security operatives would be deployed to ensure that the anticipated meeting is convened peacefully.

By 8am Friday, police officers and UPDF soldiers were seen around the party premises, a few meters away from the main gate while others were stationed at the party's second gate.

"The deployment is intended to prevent bloodshed, we anticipate that the two groups might fight and it is our role in the Constitution to protect people’s lives and properties. The security is also intended to deter any criminal activity that can crop up in that area," SSP Onyango said Thursday.

Chaos erupted at the party headquarters at around 7am when a group of close to 20 youths donning FDC party T-shirts stormed the headquarters, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the people they described as suspected goons.

FDC national chairman, Wasswa Birigwa arrives at the party offices ahead of the party national council meeting on July 28, 2023. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA



This led to a physical fight between the two contending youth groups in plain clothes, armed with sticks.

Police swung into action leading to the arrest of one of the youths who’s yet to be identified.

Key leaders including the party National Chairman, Mr Wasswa Birigwa, party President Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, secretary General Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi and some Members of Parliament subscribing to the party had arrived for the meeting which is expected to discuss several issues, key among which include the internal electoral process and the money allegedly given to the party leaders by President Museveni during the 2021 presidential polls.

None of the leaders from the faction led by the party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and the party vice president for Buganda region, Mr Erias Lukwago had arrived by press time.

The duo on July 18 during the National Consultative meeting, accused Mr Nandala and Mr Amuriat of mooting plans to ‘sell’ the opposition party to President Museveni who has been in power since 1986. Mr Museveni is alleged to have given the party leaders Shs7 billion during the 2021 polls, claims vehemently dismissed as baseless by officials from the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and government.

The Ssemujju faction tabled more accusations Thursday, claiming that Mr Nandala and Mr Amuriat had doctored a report written by the elders' Committee which is a centre of discussion today.