UPDF soldier shoots Congolese national in Kasese over illegal entry

A Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) soldier from the 5th Battalion Rusese, is under investigation following after he shot and injured a Congolese national in Kisolholho Village, Karambi Sub County in Kasese District.

The victim was allegedly shot when he crossed into Uganda through a porous border.

The Kasese Deputy Resident District Commissioner, responsible for Bukonzo County, Lt Maate Magwara, confirmed this incident on Monday saying UPDF soldier had been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The victim has been identified as Majwar Muhindo Kibwana, a 26-year-old originally from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kibwana has reportedly been crossing the border frequently due to the shared ethnicity of the communities on both sides of the Uganda-DR Congo border and has been working as a casual labourer on the Ugandan side at the Mpondwe customs in Bwera, where he loads and offloads items from vehicles.

"You know the [ethnic] community is the same both in Uganda and the DR Congo, so there is frequent cross-border movement. However, this one [Kibwana] crossed at an unauthorized point, and when he saw the soldier he ran away," Mr Magwara said.

Lt Magwara explained that when the UPDF soldier encountered Kibwana crossing at an unauthorized point, he attempted to flee which prompted his pursuit and was eventually shot on the hip.

Lt Magwara, however, questioned why the soldier used such excessive force when he could have apprehended Kibwana peacefully, especially since he had located him at a residence.

Kibwana is currently admitted at Kagando Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.