UPDF soldiers raid police station, rescue colleagues detained for staging illegal roadblocks 

Police are investigating a case in which a group of UPDF soldiers last night raided a police station in Ndejje, Wakiso District and put the officers on duty at gunpoint before rescuing their colleagues (soldiers) who had been detained for allegedly staging illegal roadblocks.

Consequently, a case of aggravated robbery and aiding escape of suspects in lawful custody has opened at Lumuli Police Station in Ndejje Parish on Entebbe Road, Wakiso District.

"We are investigating the aggravated robbery and also aiding suspects to escape from lawful custody," Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Luke Owoyesigyire said on Thursday.

It is alleged that suspects armed and dressed in military fatigues erected an illegal road block at Kakoola village in Ndejje Parish on Wednesday at around 9:30pm.

The victims of the aggravated robbery reported to the police that dispatched a patrol car with armed personnel.

Upon seeing a police car, the suspects fired several bullets in the air. But the officers stood their ground and confronted the suspects and disarmed them.

A source said the suspects identified as Pte Job Reti and Pte Orete Were were arrested and detained at Lumuli Police Station for questioning.

What appeared to be a success for police was, however, short-lived when hours later a Toyota Land Cruiser occupied by eight armed soldiers arrived at Lumuli Police Station.

They demanded that the police hands over the suspects.

The source said when the police officers refused, they put everyone at gunpoint.

After subduing all the police officers, the soldiers removed their suspected colleagues from the police custody.

Police identified the leader of group that aided the escape of suspects as UPDF Sergeant Tonny Opio and another as Pius Lutaya.

The group that aided the escape later drove to Mutungo Police and reported a case claiming that suspects were injured and needed to be given first aid. However, they did not disclose to police the health facility the suspects were being taken.

Several cases of illegal roadblocks which started about 10 years ago in Kampala City, districts of Wakiso, Mityana and Greater Luweero have been reported to be on the increase of late. Cases have been reported on Nakawuka-Kasanje Road, Kayunga-Ssenge-Kawa Road and Wakiso-Matugga-Kasangati Road.

The gang members allegedly dressed in military fatigue, erect barricades in the middle of the road and pretend to be on routine security checks.