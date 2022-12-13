President makes U-turn on roadblocks

President Museveni has made a U-turn on the removal of roadblocks on all roads in the country hardly two months after he ordered that they be removed.

Addressing the media at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said crime during this festive season is high and necessitates the erection of roadblocks to deal with criminals.

“We want to inform the public that with guidance from His Excellency the President, the IGP has instructed the director of operations to reinstate all police roadblocks and checkpoints,” Mr Enanga said .

On October 5, President Museveni directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to ensure that all roadblocks are removed because he had received complaints that police officers were using them to extort money from motorists.

Mr Enanga said during the period when the roadblocks were removed, it was observed that wrong elements and criminals had got a loophole to commit crimes and escape.

“The criminals used this time when there were no roadblocks and checkpoints to carry contraband and stolen property including cattle and on the side of traffic, it had allowed for recklessness for some drivers on the highways causing serious and fatal accidents, especially in dark spots where the Fika Salama checkpoints were removed,” he said.

He added: “In view of this and the security for Christmas, and the beginning of the year 2023 celebrations, we have reinstated roadblocks and checkpoints with immediate effect in dark spot areas and other areas that are guided by intelligence and traffic-related incidents.”

Mr Enanga said all police territorial units are tasked to ensure all roads and highways are safe and use the checkpoints to arrest traffic violators, child traffickers, robbers, and other violent criminals.

“The roadblocks will have an officer-in-charge of making the operational decisions of command, protection, search and intelligence. In addition, they have been tasked to remain vigilant for crime prevention, crime deterrence, terrorism and counter-terror operations. You remember one of our checkpoints in Luweero was attacked, so they have been informed where it warrants defending themselves, they have been trained tactically to defend themselves,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “The checkpoints will be supported by roving patrols in different areas and very robust standby teams. We urge all motorists to follow the instructions of police officers to stop or pull over and to avoid traffic violations.”

Mr Enanga said any acts of indiscipline of unnecessary arrests, vehicle impounds, extortion and bribery are prohibited and punishable by law.

“We encourage all motorists, passengers and all other road users to remain vigilant and also record any acts of indiscipline and professional misconduct that could be exhibited by officers at these roadblocks and checkpoints,” Mr Enanga said.

When asked whether the factors that had led to the removal of roadblocks and checkpoints had been addressed, Mr Enanga said the removal of roadblocks was premised on the fact that transporters were complaining about the delay that they encounter when transporting goods and services within Uganda.

Ms Nabbanja said the President told her that roadblocks were also hindering free movement of goods in the region.





Background