Motorists relieved as police remove roadblocks

Motorists are relieved after the police removed roadblocks on the highways around the country following President Museveni’s directive last week.

Motorists told Daily Monitor yesterday that they have been victims of extortion and robbery while on the roadblocks.

“There are roadblocks where you would find police officers dressed in uniform. They stop you and you are robbed,” the chairperson of taxi operators, Mr Rashid Ssekindi, said.

On Wednesday last week, President Museveni called Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and directed her to ensure that all roadblocks are removed because he had received complaints that police officers were using them to extort money from motorists.

Ms Nabbanja said the President told her that roadblocks were also hindering free movement of goods in the region.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, yesterday said they had fully implemented the President’s directives.

“We want to inform the public and all stakeholders in the road sector that we have fully implemented the zero roadblock directive in all major roads and highways,” senior commissioner of police Enanga said.

He said the public should report any officers who put up roadblocks to the National Command Centre of the police.

“Therefore, we call upon the public, drivers, motorists, and other road users that if they come across any police officers found in breach of this directive, they should immediately alert the National Command Centre on 0800199699 or 0707600773 or 0776999136,” Mr Enanga said. He added that officers found disobeying the lawful orders will suffer the consequences.

Mr Enanga also assured the public of safety and security.

“The public should not be worried because we have safety and security measures. The major roads and highways will be policed by patrollers under the Integrated Highway Patrol Unit and will be handling any traffic violations, incidents of crime, including trafficking in persons, and robberies along the major highways among others,” Mr Enanga said.

Mr William Busuulwa, the chairperson of Uganda National Transport Alliance, said the move doesn’t mean that the officers will not stop vehicles in transit.