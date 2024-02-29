US committed to combat HIV/AIDS in Uganda – William Popp

The United States government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ugandan government in the ongoing battle against HIV/AIDS.

During his visit to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday, the US Ambassador to Uganda, Mr William Popp, expressed the importance of encouraging people to undergo HIV/AIDS testing and be aware of their status.

"We want people to get tested for HIV/AIDS and know their status, and these are things the US government has supported and is supporting through the PEPFAR program. We are committed to continuing to do so and stepping forward," Mr Popp said, encouraging individuals on treatment to continue taking their medication as advised by the medics.

He pointed out that those who test positive and enrol to treatment, experience suppressed viral loads, making it unlikely for them to transmit the virus to others.

“The US government's support to Uganda amounts to $1 billion, with $550 million allocated to health programs. A significant portion of this funding is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS, as well as the fight against malaria and other infectious diseases, including tuberculosis,” Mr Popp noted.

Mr Popp's visit to Fort Portal aimed to assess the initiatives undertaken by the US government through entities such as the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Defense, and the PEPFAR program for emergency response to HIV/AIDS.

"We spent over $20 million for the construction of an isolation ward at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital. This facility has been utilized in the treatment of Ebola patients and other epidemics in the past years.”

Dr Okello Stephen, a medical personnel at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, acknowledged the invaluable support received from the US government, which facilitated the construction of a six-bed capacity Ebola treatment unit in 2016.

US Ambassador to Uganda, Mr William Popp shakes hands with a Baylor Uganda official at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

“We are currently using this facility to conduct various studies. Using the same facility, we have managed Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever, Covid-19, and Ebola. We engage in high prevention control, clinical trials, and other capabilities provided by the facility,” he said.

Dr Alex Adaku, the Director of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, said: “We are offering HIV/AIDS services with the help of partners who receive support from the US government. Similar services are now available at lower facilities.”

Dr Adaku said the facility has a robust laboratory infrastructure to enhance the hospital's capacity to respond to epidemics and emergencies, especially given the region's susceptibility to outbreaks.