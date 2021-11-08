US donates 3.4 m more Pfizer vaccines to Uganda 

The United States of America has donated more 3.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Uganda.

The latest batch of Pfizer vaccines now brings the total number of doses that the American government has donated to Uganda to 5.8 million.

“These recently delivered 3.5 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses represent the largest ever donation of Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda and the third donation of Covid-19 vaccines from the people of the United States to the people of Uganda,” US Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie E Brown, said at the weekend.

Adding: “This donation underscores the United States’ commitment to support Uganda’s Covid-19 response and protect the health of the Ugandan people. Ugandans can count on the United States to support their efforts to fight the pandemic and get their economy back on track.”

In a statement issued last evening by Ms Dorothy Nanyonga, the Information Assistant of US Mission in Uganda, in addition to vaccine donations, the US has provided further assistance valued at more than $113 million (about Shs400b) to support Uganda’s Covid-19 response.