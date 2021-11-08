US donates 3.4 m more Pfizer vaccines to Uganda 

US Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie E Brown (centre) poses with health officials as she handed over a consignment of Pfizer vaccines donated by the US to Uganda. PHOTO/COURTESY  

By  Anthony Wesaka

  • The donations come at a time when the President promised to fully reopen the economy in January and expects at least more than seven to have all been fully vaccinated.

The United States of America has donated more 3.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Uganda.
The latest batch of Pfizer vaccines now brings the total number of doses that the American government has donated to Uganda to 5.8 million.
“These recently delivered 3.5 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses represent the largest ever donation of Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda and the third donation of Covid-19 vaccines from the people of the United States to the people of Uganda,” US Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie E Brown, said at the weekend. 

