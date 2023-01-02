US embassy cultural Affairs boss calls for inclusive decision making

Cultural Affairs Officer at the American Embassy Ms Amy Petersen has stressed the need for leaders to promote diversity and inclusion in decision making.

“This concept matters for our institutions and governments and as policy makers and people representing our people and nations, we can make better decisions when we have many voices represented," she said.

While addressing the youth at end of a one week boot camp on using art to promote diversity and inclusion held at Makerere University, Ms Amy said it is important to make decisions that take care of the interests of all categories of people including, men and women, the youth, children, people with disabilities and those living HIV/AIDS, among others.

The boot camp was organised by Michigan Fellows Agri -business Initiative (MFAI) in partnership with Makerere University, Michigan State University and the Michigan State Alliance for African Partnership, among others.

Ms Amy noted that at the US Embassy in Uganda for example, the recent inclusion of diverse voices in decision making had strengthened the embassy's exchange programme.

"It has helped us to get more perspectives on the applications we get for our exchange programme, she said.

Raymond Musiima, the co-director programmes and strategic communication at MFAI, said the training aimed at deepening sensitivity and knowledge of diversity inclusion among institutions of leaning, and youth leaders across the country.