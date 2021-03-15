US puts new ADF leader on global terrorist list

By RISDEL KASASIRA More by this Author

KAMPALA- The United States government has put the rebel leader of the Allied Democratic Forces, Mr Seka Musa Baluku, who is based in the DR Congo, on the list of global terrorists.

A statement issued by the US State Department said Mr Baluku and Abu Yasir Hassan, the leader of Ansar al-Sunna in Mozambique, have been put on Specially Designated Global Terrorists list.

“As a result of these designations, among other consequences, all property and interests in property of those designated that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them,” the statement issued last week said.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, welcomed the sanctions on the rebel leader, who replaced Jamil Mukulu in 2014 after his arrest in Tanzania.

“Any effort to disable ADF is welcome and it is long overdue,” Lt Col Akiiki said.

Mr Mukulu is now facing charges of murder, terrorism, and aggravated robbery.

The US government also describes ADF as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Democratic Republic of Congo for its affiliation with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) while Ansar al-Sunna of Mozambique is referred to as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – Mozambique (ISIS-Mozambique].

Advertisement

“Under the leadership of Baluku, ISIS-DRC has been notorious in this region for its brutal violence against Congolese citizens and regional military forces, with attacks killing more than 849 civilians in 2020 alone, according to United Nations reporting on the ADF,” the statement said.

The US government also said Since October 2017, ISIS-Mozambique, led by Abu Yasir Hassan, has killed more than 1,300 civilians.

The ADF rebel group has previously been sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury and the United Nations under the UN Security Council’s DRC sanctions regime in 2014 for its violence and atrocities.

The America government said the ISIS announced the launch of the Islamic State Central Africa Province in April 2019 to promote the presence of ISIS associated elements within Central, East, and Southern Africa.

