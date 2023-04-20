US warns regional forces against escalating tension in DRC

The United States (US) government has warned Uganda and other regional forces including those from South Sudan, Burundi and Angola against stocking up tension in already worsening security situation in the war ravaged Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The warning comes at a time when the situation in the DRC remains tense, with different warring parties at each other’s throats.

Ambassador Robert Wood, the Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs, a Security Council Briefing on the Great Lakes Region in New York on Wednesday said in recent weeks, Burundi, Uganda, and South Sudan deployed troops to North Kivu province, while Angola has also committed to deploying troops to help restore peace.

He said these groups must not escalate the already volatile situation in the DRC, but work towards restoring peace in the country and the Great lakes region.

“It is imperative that additional security forces do not aggravate an already tense situation. As such, I repeat my call on regional leaders to ensure their forces respect human rights, prioritise the safety of civilians, and refrain from illicit activities, such as extraction of natural resources,” he said.

Wood added: “It is equally critical they coordinate with and complement the important work of the DRC armed forces, MONUSCO and UN humanitarian agencies and non-governmental organizations.”

Mr Wood said it has been 10 years since the signing of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework, but the Great Lakes region remains tense with instability.

“Through the Nairobi and Luanda processes, we have the political structures necessary to pursue dialogue. Through the FARDC, MONUSCO and the EACRF we have the capacity to protect civilians. And through the United Nations, the Office of the Special Envoy, and our own bilateral efforts, we have the necessary platforms to coordinate and engage diplomatically,” he said.

Mr Wood noted that despite peace efforts in the region from the international community, the situation in the Great Lakes region continues to deteriorate and tensions between the DRC and Rwanda remain.

“The United States calls on all parties to act expeditiously to meet their commitments under the Luanda communique in full, including the M23’s full withdrawal to the Sabinyo Line, followed by cantonment and disarmament. Rwanda must also withdraw its troops and end support to the UN-sanctioned M23,” Wood said.

He also asked the DRC government to immediately end cooperation with armed groups, including the FDLR; pursue security sector reform; continue denouncing hate speech; and hold individuals accountable for inciting violence.

Ambassador Wood said while the US government and other partners are working hard in perilous conditions to provide lifesaving assistance to hundreds of thousands of people in North Kivu, the DRC government must make more efforts to protect civilians from armed attacks.

The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to eastern DRC, contributing more than $140 million since October 1, 2022.

