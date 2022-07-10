Utilize church land to scare away grabbers, says Archbishop Kaziimba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked the Church to utilize the institution’s land to scare away land grabbers.

Dr Kaziimba said that the grabbing of land is rampant in dioceses making up the Province of the Church of Uganda which has affected the development of the dioceses.

He made the remarks on Saturday at St. John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal at the end of his six-day pastoral visit to the Ruwenzori Diocese.

Archbishop Kaziimba said that the land can be used to set up housing estates, Agriculture projects like coffee growing and tree planting. He explained that the projects will not only generate income for the church but they will also scare away the land grabbers.

“If you have a piece of land, ensure that you put up a structure or cultivate there something because we have land grabbers who may target it. They have a very good strategy of stealing church land and they are not even scared of curses from us,” he said.

He also asked civil servants to desist from industrial actions which he said could hamper service delivery in various public sectors. According to Dr Kaziimba, dialogue is the best form of managing conflicts and not strikes.

He commended President Museveni for meeting the teachers over their grievances.

Last month, Primary teachers and teachers of arts subjects in secondary schools went on a sit-down strike since over discriminatory salary enhancement in favour of teachers of science subjects in government schools.

Later President Museveni met leaders of the Uganda National Association of Teachers’ Union (UNATU) before they called off the strike.

The State Minister for Local Government Victoria Businge Rusoke said that the government is doing everything possible to ensure that salary inequality is handled in all sectors. She is optimistic that the teachers’ grievances will be handled.

Archbishop Kaziimba’s pastoral visit to the Ruwenzori Diocese was the first since his consecration as the Archbishop in 2020. During his visit, Dr Kaziimba visited Nyantungo Archdeaconry in Kyenjojo District and Bumadu Archdeaconry in Bundibugyo District.

His visit to Bundibugyo came at a time when the Christians were preparing to secede from Ruwenzori Diocese.