UVRI pushes for science building amidst growing research demands 

The management of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), is demanding the government to allocate more space to construct a mega science facility to be able to carry out more research on viral diseases affecting humans.



“Due to expansion, we lack space and we have now started moving offices to the residential areas which sometimes may not be ideal. We submitted to the Development Committee of the Ministry of Finance through the Ministry of Health our budget for a science building, which we hope will bring together the scattered laboratories,” said Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the UVRI Director addressing research scientists at their End of Year party at UVRI headquarters in Entebbe on Friday.



Prof Kaleebu, argues that once the Virus Research Institute acquires a big space for the science building, it would be in position to conduct extensive research on a number of viruses and also discover vaccines that can deal with identified viruses.



“Lack of a big science building facility has hampered clinical research and trials yet serious diseases like Ebola and Rift valley fever among others were first discovered and identified here. Our laboratories have recently confirmed the anthrax outbreak in kyotera using both our laboratories in Arua and in Entebbe. With funding from Abbott, we have introduced use of mortuary surveillance to strengthen disease detection,” he said



Prof Kaleebu noted that due to their capacity and good work, UVRI has been selected to be the East African Centre of Excellence in Virology and that they are in the final stages of contract negotiations working with the solicitor general’s office.



Prof Alison Elliot, the Head of Co-infection Studies research programme at UVRI, and also director of the Makerere University – UVRI Centre of Excellence for Infection and Immunity Research and Training, said they're committed to addressing health issues affecting Ugandans and globally.