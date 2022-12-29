UWA set to re-introduce white rhinos in Ajai reserve

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is set to re-introduce White rhinos into Ajai wildlife reserve in Madi Okollo District.

The development follows a successful breeding programme at the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola District, where they have multiplied the original stock of six Southern White Rhinos to 35.

According to a December 20 UWA brief, for the project to succeed, the authority will need to acquire more land and work closely with the Madi Okollo District Local Government.

“The white rhino is a cultural heritage for the West Nile community. Re-introducing the rhino will be part of restoration of the cultural heritage and will enhance the understanding of rhino conservation of the West Nile community (specifically the Madi Okollo district community) and their future generations to appreciate and be proud to revive their ancestral heritage,” the brief reads in part.

Mr Bashir Hangi, the communications officer of UWA, said they were still in the planning phase and could not give a timeline on when they would introduce the rhinos.

The Madi Okollo District chairperson, Mr Ismail Drabe, said re-introducing rhinos into Ajai reserve will create opportunities for growth.

“When these rhinos were here. We used to receive very many visitors, now I see our tourism industry is going to boost which will in turn spark development,” Mr Drabe said.

He, however, said UWA will have to negotiate with the community about the land. The land in question is currently occupied by the Madali and Olali communities.

Study

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) undertook a rhino habitat feasibility study in 2020 to re-confirm that Ajai wildlife reserve is still a suitable habitat for the re-introduction of the white rhinos.