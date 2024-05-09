Uwec releases 114 rehabilitated animals back into the wild

The Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) on Wednesday released a total of 114 animals into the Murchison Falls Conservation area.

Dr Victor Musiime, a Veterinary Officer at UWEC who led the team, explained that the organization's aim is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release animals back into the wild.

“After proper rehabilitation, the animals that are fit to return to the wild are taken back, while those that are not fit remain at the Centre to act as conservation ambassadors for their respective species in the wild," he said.

Dr Musiime mentioned that the choice of Murchison Falls as the release site was because it has several ecosystems that can sustain a variety of species and also has known populations of some of these species.

“When selecting a release site, several factors are considered, such as habitat suitability, pre-existence of species, food and water sources, health, and viability. This release was done to replenish some of these populations with new individuals,” he added.

Animals must be in good physical condition, free of disease and deformities, and able to show natural behaviours that are essential in coping and integrating into wild populations.

The animals released into the wild include 75 Gabon vipers, 11 Bells hinged, 4 Egyptian Cobras, 4 Genet Cats, 3 African rock pythons, 1 puff Adder, and 16 Marsh Terrapin.