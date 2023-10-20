Varsities want 400 courses off NCHE site

At least seven universities across the country have written to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), demanding the removal of approximately 400 programmes from its website.

The institutions of higher learning argue that these programmes have been scrapped off, while others have been merged to create a single cohesive programme.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday, the Director of the Quality Assurance Department, Dr Vincent Ssembatya, revealed that several universities, including Makerere University, Mountains of the Moon University, Kabale University, and Kisubi Universities have requested NCHE to delete 400 programmes from its website.

Others are Kyambogo University, Ndejje University, and Bugema University.

The above programmes in question are part of the 1,500 programmes that are due for review.

The NCHE had given these institutions up to November 30 to re-submit them for re-accreditation, however, before the elapse of the deadline, institutions want them deleted from the website to ensure they (institutions) do not incur the costs of reviewing them.

“We received emails from various institutions instructing us to delete approximately 400 programmes from our website. These institutions realised that the majority of their programmes were reflected as un-reviewed, which is a disadvantage to them,” Dr Ssembatya said.

He revealed that some institutions, like Kisubi, reported that several of the discontinued programmes failed to attract sufficient student enrollment, resulting in financial losses.

Other institutions eliminated these programmes due to their obsolescence, while some merged them during the review process.

However, NCHE plans to create a separate folder for these discontinued programmes to ensure they remain accessible on the NCHE website in case former students wish to pursue further studies.

“We cannot delete these programmes off the website because if a former graduate wishes to upgrade their studies and fails to locate his or her programme, it would be another disaster, ”Dr Ssembatya said.

If the above request by institutions is implemented, it will bring the total number of programmes slated for review before the November 30 deadline to 1,200, alleviating the burden on institutions in terms of programme assessment.

For example, Makerere University currently has approximately 115 programmes listed for review on the NCHE website. If 54 of the discontinued programmes are removed, the institution will be left with 61 programmes for review.

According to the lists seen by the Monitor, some of these programmes were scrapped this year, others were scrapped last year and in 2016.

The Academic Registrar of Makerere University, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, said whereas they have stopped admitting students to those programmes, some programmes still have students yet to graduate.

“All students who were admitted to these programmes will continue until they graduate. What changes is that these programmes will not be reviewed nor admit more students on them,” Prof Mukadasi said.

According to him, most of the programmes were phased out completely while others were restructured.

The Academic Registrar of Kabale University, Mr Naris Tibenderana, confirmed that they wrote to NCHE to delete some of their programmes.

“Some programmes were put on the website of NCHE by error while others were phased out. We no longer run them at the institution. We are hopeful that these have been scrapped off,” he said.

Background

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in July directed all universities with programmes that were due for review to submit them for re-accreditation before November 30.

By then, a total of 2,004 programmes out of nearly 4,300 were due for review. 2,048 were active while 209 were under review. As of last week, the Monitor reported that at least 2,395 programmes were active,400 were under review and more than 1,700 were due for review.

Institutions have written to the NCHE to have the dormant programmes deleted from their institutions as the deadline looms.

Dr Vincent Ssembatya, the director of the Quality Assurance Department at NCHE, said the lists have been forwarded to the responsible officials to have them removed from the list of programmes that are due for review.

Affected programmes

Makerere University

Bachelor of Arts in Ethics and Human Rights (BA. HER)

Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and Social Administration

Bachelor of Catering and Hotel Management

Bachelor of Community Forestry

Bachelor of Community Psychology

Bachelor of Conservation Forestry & Products Technology

Bachelor of Development Economics

Bachelor of Development Studies

Bachelor of Industrial and Fine Arts

Bachelor of Industrial and Organisational Psychology

Bachelor of Information Technology

Bachelor of Records and Archives Management

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Land Use and Management

Bachelor of Science in Bee Industry and Business

Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Construction Management

Bachelor of Science in Dairy Industry and Business

Bachelor of Science in Feed Industry and Business

Bachelor of Science in Laboratory Science Education and Industry

Bachelor of Science in Meat Industry and Business

Bachelor of Science in Pig Industry and Business

Bachelor of Science in Poultry Industry and Business

Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Industry and Business

Bachelor of Social and Entrepreneurship Forestry

Bachelor of Social and Philosophical Studies with Education

Diploma in Library and Information Studies

Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama

Diploma in Project Planning and Development

Diploma in Records and Archives Management

Diploma in Youth in Development Work

Master of Arts in Education Policy & Planning

Master of Arts in Educational Management

Master of Arts in Geography

Master of Arts in Journalism and Communication

Master of Arts in Language Education

Master of Education ICT in Education

Master of Education in Language and Literature Education

Master of Educational Foundations

Master of Science in Agricultural Economics

Master of Science in Agroforestry

Master of Science in Animal Product Processing, Entrepreneurship and Safety

Master of Science in Mathematical Modelling

Master of Social Sciences and Arts Education

Master of Wildlife Health and Recreation Management

Ordinary Diploma in Financial Services and Business Computing

Postgraduate Diploma Community Base Rehabilitation

Postgraduate Diploma Environmental Information Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and counselling

Postgraduate Diploma in Investigative Journalism

Postgraduate Diploma in Librarianship

Postgraduate Diploma in Quality of Health Care

Postgraduate Diploma in Translation and Interpretation