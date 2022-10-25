VIDEO: Opposition, NRM supporters clash at Jakana burial

A section of Opposition and National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters yesterday clashed at the burial of the late Suleiman Jakana Nadduli, a social media activist and government critic.

The clash that left several people injured at Kadunda Village, Nakaseke District happened shortly before Jakana was buried.

The clashes saw Mr Abdul Nadduli, the father of the deceased, briefly evacuated for his safety as the supporters of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party engaged a section of the NRM party supporters in fist fights.

The NUP supporters were allegedly infuriated by a statement made by Mr Henry Ssebunya, the Kiryandongo deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), who called for calm as he cautioned mourners not to turn the burial ceremony into a campaign platform.

EARLIER: This video recorded on October 24 shows police driving away outspoken @NRMOnline supporter Ivan Kamuntu Majambere after he was rescued from a mob at the burial ceremony of Luweero bush war veteran Abdul Nadduli's son, Jakana Nadduli#MonitorUpdates

📹 @kakumirizi2002 pic.twitter.com/DMEmaADxbt — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 24, 2022

This followed a telephone message from the NUP party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

In the message, Mr Kyagulanyi said Ugandans were paying the price of political intolerance that the government and the NRM political schemers are currently executing in total disregard for the rights of Ugandans.

“This is the price that many Ugandans are paying to get freedom. It is unfortunate that our people should die because the dictators have no room for freedom of expression,” Mr Kyagulanyi said in one of the many statements delivered to the mourners by telephone.

Mr Swaibu Gwojolonga, on behalf of the family of Mr Nadduli, said at about 11pm on Sunday, they got information that Jakana’s health was deteriorating at his residence in Kampala and they quickly responded by having him taken to hospital.

“We transported Jakana from Kampala to Wobulenzi Orient Medical Centre where he died shortly after arrival. His health has not been good for some time. We thank everybody that has supported the family and our son in his lifetime,” Mr Gwojolonga told the mourners.

Majambere was clobbered by a mob after he allegedly attempted to block @NUP_Ug officials from addressing mourners at Nadduli's home at Kaddunda village, Nakaseke District.#MonitorUpdates

📸 @kakumirizi2002 pic.twitter.com/8IFDWheIyw — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 24, 2022

President Museveni, in his condolence message to the family, said he was shocked to learn of the sudden death of Jakana and condoled with the family.

Mr Museveni also cautioned Ugandans against reckless talk on particular matters without seeking the truth.

“Our fighters should be careful and not fall prey to the reckless talks regarding matters that have been investigated and facts available,” he said in a message read for him by State Minister for Kampala Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye.