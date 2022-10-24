Former MP contestant Jakana Nadduli is dead - family

Former minister Abdul Nadduli's son, Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli is dead, family members announced Monday.

Mr Ali Nadduli, a son to Hajji Abdul Nadduli on Monday morning confirmed to this publication that his brother Suleiman Jakana Nadduli, died at 3:00am from Orient Medical Centre in Wobulenzi Town, where he had been rushed shortly after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

“Jakana is dead. He died shortly after we rushed him to Orient Medical Centre in Wobulenzi Town. His health has not been good from the time he was involved in a road accident,” he said briefly.

Family sources confirmed on Monday that he would be buried at Kadunda Village in Kapeeka Sub County, Nakaseke District.

Jakana who contested for Nakaseke central MP seat in the 2021 elections and lost was on September 21, 2022 released on bail, days after he was picked by a drone and later charged in court for allegedly promoting sectarianism.

The controversial political commentator was in March this year involved in a road crash and had been moving with the support of crutches.