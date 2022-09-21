Bavandimwe follow-up Jakana Nadduli case at Luweero court

A group of people clad in white T-Shirts that identified themselves as Bavandimwe (Banyarwanda) Wednesday morning made a surprise appearance outside the Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District as Suleiman Jakana Nadduli, a suspect in a sectarianism case appeared for bail application.

The tribal group led by Kampala City businessman Frank Gashumba kept calm outside court premises as Jakana appeared before Luweero Grade 1 Magistrate John Paul Obuya.

They later clarified that they “were an interested party in a case where Mr Jakana Nadduli is charged with a case of spreading sectarianism.”

“We are recognized as Ugandans that are constitutionally protected against any form of discrimination. We reported to police- Mr Jakana Nadduli’s sectarian comments that demeaned the Banyarwanda. We are happy that he is now before court,” Mr Gashumba remarked in an interview with Monitor.

He added: “We do not want to interfere with court processes but want to show the public that preaching sectarianism is a crime.”

For Shs5million, Grade one Magistrate Obuya September 21, 2022 granted bail to Jakana Nadduli while his two sureties were each given a non-cash bond of Shs10million.

“The people claiming to be Bavandimwe cannot give you their respective direct descendants in Uganda. I sensed some witch-hunt that is directly targeting my family. I see no problem with somebody being identified by his tribe,” former minister without portfolio Abdul Nadduli who is also father to Jakana Nadduli said outside the courtroom.

Mr Jakana Nadduli is charged with promoting sectarianism contrary to Section 41 of the Penal Code Act.

Luweero Resident State Attorney Ms Rosslyn Kipola earlier told Court that “Mr Suleiman Jakana Nadduli, a resident of Wobulenzi Town in Luweero District on April 5, 2022 recorded and uploaded a You Tube video promoting sectarianism against the Banyarwanda and Banyankole tribal groups in Uganda.”

Jakana Nadduli who had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge when he first appeared before the same Court on September 9, 2022 changed plea when he appeared for sentence on September 14 before Grade 1 Magistrate Obuya.