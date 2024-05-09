Vocational graduates urged to serve with humanity, embrace innovation

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Nakadama, challenged graduates across Uganda to become both job creators and public servants who prioritise empathy.

Delivering the keynote address at the fourth graduation ceremony of Al-Mustafa Islamic College (AIC) in Kyengera, Wakiso District, on Thursday, Ms Nakadama emphasised the importance of humanity in the workplace.

“You need to serve your clients and the community with humility, passion, and gratitude. You should seek and yearn for more knowledge, keep learning and adapting to stay relevant to the labour market demands. You need to uphold high ethical standards, be responsible, respectful, self-reliant, and operate with integrity,” she said.

Ms Nakadama highlighted the importance of self-care and national pride. "Protect your health and value your life. Love yourself and your country," she advised.

She encouraged graduates to leverage their youth and energy.

“I will say that sky's the limit, considering the fact that the majority of you are still young and energetic. Use the critical thinking, digital literacy, and communication skills honed at AIC to make a significant contribution. Embrace innovation and apply these skills to solve problems," she said.

A total of 200 graduates received diplomas in 20 disciplines at the ceremony themed: "Employability among the Youth through Vocational Skilling."

Dr Rouhollah Dehghani, the Principal of Al-Mustafa Islamic College, noted that this year’s ceremony is not just a testament to the hard work and dedication of the graduates but also a reflection of the College’s commitment.

“AIC is a non-profit academic institution established in 2011 to provide an enabling environment for students to achieve competency, creativity and confidence for a brighter future and has been a beacon of knowledge and faith. This is a momentous occasion to celebrate students’ academic achievements and spiritual journey,” he said.

Ms Nakadama said Uganda needs new technologies for its development in various sectors.

“Embrace the latest new technologies in the market to facilitate development especially in the newly developed oil and gas fields," she urged. "Uganda and Iran are ready to collaborate in ICT, and we need institutions like AIC to be at the forefront of technological advancement,” she said, suggesting consideration of adding faculties in oil and gas, research, and establishing branches in other regions."

The Iranian Ambassador, Mr Majid Saffar, noted that it's time to recognise students who have shown imperialists that injustices cannot prevail in a civilised society.

He further encouraged the graduates to promote peaceful coexistence and advocate for the oppressed.