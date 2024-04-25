Voters urged to steer clear of electoral offences

Voters have been cautioned to avoid committing electoral offences and encouraged first to understand the election cycle to prevent issues on voting day.

Mr Rogers Kasoro, the Returning Officer for Bunyangabu District, said the electoral commission (EC) consistently issues a roadmap for the entire electoral cycle, but many people either fail to follow it or are unaware of its existence, focusing solely on the voting date.

"The Electoral Commission has seven pillars we follow during the election, but the challenge we have is that people only want to participate in voting, forgetting other important processes. Most people don’t come to check their names in the register; they only come on the last day of voting and sometimes find their names missing. Some even resort to confrontation,” he said during the voter sensitization meeting organized by Kabarole NGO/CBO Association (KANCA) on Wednesday.

Currently, KANCA has undertaken the task of conducting civic education to empower voters to hold their leaders accountable in the Tooro sub-region.

Mr Kasoro said the issue of voters not taking part in all electoral processes has increased offences which are entirely avoidable.

"Voters don’t need to shift the blame to EC for the poor performance of their leaders, they need to avoid following the crowd when voting; some people vote for leaders simply because they are friends. It's essential to take the time to listen to candidates during campaigns before casting your vote," he advised.

Mr James Tusiime, a Bunyangabu resident expressed concern over the failure of the EC to regulate commercial politics, reasoning that voters are hesitant to engage in any electoral processes unless they are given money.

"Some of us are hearing about these electoral offences for the first time, we blame the EC for not taking action against candidates who openly distribute money to voters. Some individuals have lost interest in participating in electoral activities," he said.

Some of the electoral offences