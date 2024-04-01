VP Alupo urges schools to emphasise sciences

Vice President Jessica Alupo has urged students and teachers to put more emphasis on science subjects for a better future.

“I would like to encourage you on behalf of the government to explain to students the importance of science subjects," she told the teachers.

Ms Alupo said that the world now revolves around ICT, innovations and technology hence calling for more emphasis on related subjects.

She made the remarks during the awards ceremony for the best-performing students of 2023 at Teso College Aloet on Saturday.

She congratulated the last year’s students for the good results posted both in UCE and UACE.

Ms Alupo also urged students to be disciplined, and respectful to their teachers and God-fearing people if they are to triumph in this world.

In a bid to reduce medical tourism, Ms Alupo said the government of Uganda is in the process of establishing two specialized hospitals in the districts of Katakwi and Lwengo districts.

The head teacher Mr Julius Opasso, said that there is a remarkable improvement in the performance of both UCE and UACE students annually.

He asked the government to support them with infrastructural development, saying most of the buildings are too old and also lack space due to the overwhelming numbers of students.

"The overwhelming numbers are exerting a lot of pressure on us and we need more dormitories and classes,” he said.