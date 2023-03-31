WATCH: Fire breaks out at Kampala's Shauriyako market
What you need to know:
Traders and passers-by were on Friday evening seen scampering for their lives after fire gutted Gagawala Arcade in Shauriyako market, downtown Kampala.
Firefighters were seen struggling to extinguish the fire whose cause was yet to be established by the time of writing this story.
A big cloud of smoke was, however seen hovering over the arcade and the neighbouring buildings in the market as people charged with managing the buildings were heard shouting and calling on traders to vacate the buildings along Nabugabo road.