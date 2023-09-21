Water scarcity hits Masindi’s Bulima town

Residents of Bulima Town Council in Masindi District are facing a water crisis which has soared the cost of clean water, forcing some residents to resort to digging their own makeshift wells in their homes.

Bulima Town Council chairperson Osborn Bajuga says some residents are now unable to afford a 20-liter jerrycan of water costing over Shs300 from privately owned water taps.

"For instance, a private individual has constructed a water tap to serve the community, but it is insufficient to meet the demands of the entire town council because it has only seven installed outlets," Bajuga observed.



Bajuga adds that dozens of residents have resorted to digging holes in their homes to access water.

"Water from these man-made holes usually comes out dirty, Bulima Town Council is extensive but the government has failed to provide us with adequate water resources," Bajuga told Monitor on Wednesday.



Bulima Town officials say they have since raised the issue of water scarcity with the Masindi Chief Administrative Officer, who indicated that by policy, the area should receive piped water.

However, Bujenje Member of Parliament (MP) Kenneth Kiiza Nyendwoha told this publication that they have written letters to Uganda’s water ministry “to address the urgent need for water in Bulima Town Council.”

“This led to a meeting with the Commissioner for Urban Water Engineer John Twinomujuni who has initiated a study to determine how to provide adequate water resources from Bulima Town Council to villages of Kinenabuhara and Butoobe Rubani.

“Engineer Twino's initiation of the study is a significant step in the right direction. Such studies are crucial for identifying practical and sustainable solutions to water supply challenges in the region,” the lawmaker noted.



But Nyendwoha expressed concern as the finance ministry has not yet released first quarter funding to the water ministry, hindering efforts to end water scarcity in Bulima Town Council.



On Wednesday, Masindi resident Juma Sustan advised local authorities to invest in upgrading and expanding the water supply infrastructure.