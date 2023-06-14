We’re tired of lecturers asking for sex for marks, BSU students tell IGG

Students at Bishop Stuart University (BSU) in Mbarara City have decried increased cases of sexual harassment by lecturers at the institution.

Students who participated in the anti-corruption conference organised by the Inspectorate of Government (IG) over the weekend expressed displeasure over lecturers pestering them for sex to be given good marks.

“Isn’t sexual harassment also corruption? We are tired of lecturers harassing us sexually in exchange for marks,” a female student who preferred anonymity told the Monitor.

She said lecturers have made it a habit to invite female students to private places around the university whenever they complain about marks.

“When the lecturer is targeting you, he makes sure that you miss marks and when you contact him on WhatsApp, he asks you to first meet him somewhere before your issue is sorted out,” she said.

Ms Desire Natasha, the Vice President BSU Integrity Club, said the lecturers take advantage of their weaknesses to sexually abuse them.

“We are experiencing these things because our lecturers tend to use our disadvantages as an opportunity to sleep with us. When your marks are missing and you text a lecturer via WhatsApp, he asks you to meet him in person somewhere outside the university premises and you end up sleeping with them,” she said.

She added: “This time we have decided to start reporting this. We are going to form different groups of vigilantes in the university. We have had many girls tell us that certain lecturers have called them somewhere at around 8pm and the cases are many.”

The Head of Department for Foundations under the Faculty of Education, who doubles as the Patron of Integrity Club, Ms Judith Arinaitwe Ahumuza, said they have given students a platform to report and have the culprits punished.

“There are too many cases that come out under sexual harassment. Though it is usually hard for someone to come up with evidence, we interact with the lecturer implicated and the university takes action,” she said.

She added that not only students are the victims of sexual harassment.

“Even some of the students sexually harass lecturers. But the victims have been able to stand out and report and are protected under the university rules,” she said.

Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, condemned the act and asked students to report directly to her office so that the matter is investigated and culprits are brought to book.

“Sexual harassment is evil and annoying. If a student can come out and publicly claim that a teacher is harassing them, it is very embarrassing. I have a platform to report directly to me and the law will take its course,” she said.