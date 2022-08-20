Weatherman issues 10-day rainfall forecast

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has issued a 10-day rainfall forecast alert, warning that much more rainfall activity is expected in the highland areas of Elgon, Karamoja, Lango, Acholi and West Nile sub-regions.

UNMA also warned that the sub-regions of Rwenzori and Bunyoro will not be spared.

Mr Abubakar Kalema, a senior meteorologist at UNMA, also revealed that the northern sector of the country, spanning from Busia District through central up to Lake Albert, is expected to be warm.

Much warmer conditions, he added, are expected in the West Nile and Acholi sub-regions. The latter is expected to experience maximum temperatures ranging from 26 to 30 degrees centigrade.

The lowest temperatures of up to 80c are meanwhile forecast to occur over the highlands of Rwenzori and Elgon. Elsewhere, southwestern as well as some areas in central and Karamoja are expected to experience temperatures that range from 14c to 20c.

Mr Kalema noted that the potential impact of the 10-day rainfall forecast is the water logging, which is likely to affect farming communities in low-lying areas of the northern sub-regions and contamination of water sources.

The rains are expected to lead to more improvement in foliage and pasture for livestock in Karamoja Sub-region and where much wetter conditions are anticipated, flash floods have a potential to strike.