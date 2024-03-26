West Buganda Bishop tasks govt on plight of inmates

The West Buganda Diocese Bishop Katumba Tamale has expressed concern over the high number of inmates that spend a long time on remand in various correctional facilities.

Bishop Katumba challenged the Uganda Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) to always gather the required evidence against suspects to facilitate their speedy trials rather than subjecting them to unnecessary long remand times.

“Many of you committed offences due to anger, others are innocent, we ask God that He sees you through this situation and forgive you,” the Bishop said during his visit to Mukungwe Prison facility where he shared with the inmates the words of encouragement and love, food items, drinks, as well as praying for them ahead of the Easter celebrations.

The prelate’s remarks came after inmates poured out their frustrations over long remand periods even when some committed petty offences.

Ms Betty Nakato, the officer in charge of Mukungwe Prisons thanked Bishop Tamale for finding time to speak to the inmates, saying his counselling would help them become better citizens.

“We have been experiencing water shortage, sometimes spending over a week without water. I thank the Bishop for donating a 10,000-litre tank that will help us harvest rainwater," she said.

The facility has 45 male inmates who are currently serving their sentences.

Last year, Bishop Tamale, 64, started bidding farewell to Christians and other stakeholders ahead of his retirement.