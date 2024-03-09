West Nile mourns Zombo RDC Col Alitema

Leaders and locals from across the West Nile sub-region are mourning Zombo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Lt Col (rtd) Pius Alitema who died on March 8.

According to the leaders, the death of Alitema took them by shock because he had attended a burial on March 7 in Maracha District and did not appear sickly.

Alitema died on his way to Arua Regional Referral Hospital around Kango sub-county where he had been referred for further management of low blood pressure.

The Zombo District chairperson, Mr James Oyulu, described Alitema as one who worked diligently, was passionate about his work and will be missed dearly.

“He's the one who managed the peace and security of Zombo when the district was attacked by rebels. Engaged various stakeholders who worked upon building a peace segment,” he said.

Mr Emmy Kizito Kakura, the former Zombo District Chairperson said Alitema was one of the top professional UPDF officers who exhibited both faith and intelligence.

“He reduced himself to an ordinary person. A very approachable person whom we shall miss. He was so instrumental in uniting people, that is why he managed to handle the security situation in Zombo,” he said.

Mr Omito Robert Steen, the Pakwach District chairperson, said Alitema was a truth teller and great mobiliser with a background of professionalism in the UPDF.

“We shall miss him for his good work. But the Lord has seen what he did on earth and he will be awarded in heaven because being good to people by telling the truth will always open doors for fair judgments,” he said.

The Principal Human Resource Officer at the Office of the President, Mr Herbert Atuhaire, said before his assignment as RDC, Lt Col Alitema served for 30 years under the Internal Security Organization (ISO).

“The office of the President will take charge of burial arrangements, and the program will be communicated later,” he said.

Dr Mark Bonny Bramali, the Zombo District Health Officer, who has been treating the deceased, said Alitema has been having complications of low blood sugar.

“When he came to Zombo, he had a chronic medical condition, he was diagnosed with diabetes which was under our control. On March 7, he moved to his home district Maracha and came back late, however, he never had supper and took his drugs on an empty stomach,” he said.

He said the medicine reduced his sugar level and at around 6:00am, his condition worsened.