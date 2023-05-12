West Nile women thrive in business

Ms Anne Hope Anguyo quit her teaching job after discovering that setting up business projects was a more lucrative venture.

She, however, joined a banking institution, which she later quit to invest in business.

The History and Geography teacher is now a seasoned entrepreneur after establishing Vendor Capital, a microfinance institution, that lends money.

She is also the proprietor of Slay Farmers, a farming group she has mobilised to grow sunflower, which produces oil.

With the proceeds from her agricultural undertaking and a lending institution, Ms Anguyo has been able to construct a hotel in Arua City, that has offered employment to the youth.

“After my graduation in 2007, I joined dfcu bank as a teller and worked for six years, rose to bank manager, but resigned after two years to start my own business,” she says.

Although Ms Anguyo studied education, she was frustrated because the Arts teachers were not marketable. This made her abandon the profession.

In 2016, she resigned from the position of a bank manager after serving in Abim, Kitgum and Pader districts.

“I looked for jobs but it was hard because schools needed more science teachers than the arts teachers. I got frustrated and worried. My father was against the idea of using his friends to get me a job arguing that I might not take it seriously if it was given to me. This made me toil until I found one,” she says.



Background

Ms Anguyo, the last born of four, went to Arua Demonstration School, Buloba High School, Migadde College School, and graduated from Uganda Christian University with a bachelor’s degree of Arts in Education in October 2007.

She exploited the weaknesses in her employment sector to start up a business to provide better service.

Today, Ms Anguyo helps clients develop business ideas, and continues to monitor and support small and mid-sized businesses.

“I didn’t start my business with a lot of money. I had only Shs20 million which I saved from teaching and being a banker. But I was inspired by other farmers and businessmen,” she says.

Ms Anguyo has sponsored Onduparaka Fc, Miss Tourism West Nile pageant and the Rotary Club for the cancer run.

“I employ more than 130 farmers now to work on the farms. When you stand at the entrance of Arua, you see trucks carrying food crops from Mbale, Kapchorwa, Masaka and Western Uganda. Does it mean we don’t have arable land here or we are just lazy? The potential for business in this region is huge because there is high demand in DRC and South Sudan,” she says.

Ms Anguyo says women in business should set realistic and achievable targets and avoid negative competition in order to grow.

“Never depend on one source of income. It is just unsustainable. Many times, we start businesses out of emotions and not intentional. And after a few days, you close it. The thorns are more than flowers in business. But remain resilient,” she says.