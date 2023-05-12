West Nile women thrive in business
What you need to know:
- The women, however, seek more support to expand their abilities.
Ms Anne Hope Anguyo quit her teaching job after discovering that setting up business projects was a more lucrative venture.
She, however, joined a banking institution, which she later quit to invest in business.
The History and Geography teacher is now a seasoned entrepreneur after establishing Vendor Capital, a microfinance institution, that lends money.
She is also the proprietor of Slay Farmers, a farming group she has mobilised to grow sunflower, which produces oil.
With the proceeds from her agricultural undertaking and a lending institution, Ms Anguyo has been able to construct a hotel in Arua City, that has offered employment to the youth.
“After my graduation in 2007, I joined dfcu bank as a teller and worked for six years, rose to bank manager, but resigned after two years to start my own business,” she says.
Although Ms Anguyo studied education, she was frustrated because the Arts teachers were not marketable. This made her abandon the profession.
In 2016, she resigned from the position of a bank manager after serving in Abim, Kitgum and Pader districts.
“I looked for jobs but it was hard because schools needed more science teachers than the arts teachers. I got frustrated and worried. My father was against the idea of using his friends to get me a job arguing that I might not take it seriously if it was given to me. This made me toil until I found one,” she says.
Background
Ms Anguyo, the last born of four, went to Arua Demonstration School, Buloba High School, Migadde College School, and graduated from Uganda Christian University with a bachelor’s degree of Arts in Education in October 2007.
She exploited the weaknesses in her employment sector to start up a business to provide better service.
Today, Ms Anguyo helps clients develop business ideas, and continues to monitor and support small and mid-sized businesses.
“I didn’t start my business with a lot of money. I had only Shs20 million which I saved from teaching and being a banker. But I was inspired by other farmers and businessmen,” she says.
Ms Anguyo has sponsored Onduparaka Fc, Miss Tourism West Nile pageant and the Rotary Club for the cancer run.
“I employ more than 130 farmers now to work on the farms. When you stand at the entrance of Arua, you see trucks carrying food crops from Mbale, Kapchorwa, Masaka and Western Uganda. Does it mean we don’t have arable land here or we are just lazy? The potential for business in this region is huge because there is high demand in DRC and South Sudan,” she says.
Ms Anguyo says women in business should set realistic and achievable targets and avoid negative competition in order to grow.
“Never depend on one source of income. It is just unsustainable. Many times, we start businesses out of emotions and not intentional. And after a few days, you close it. The thorns are more than flowers in business. But remain resilient,” she says.
A 2013 survey by Rural Initiative for Community Empowerment (RICE-West Nile) and International Alert, indicates that Arua alone has about 1,394 traders,mainly women consisting of 72 percent as head household who depend on small cross-border trade with DR Congo in a year.
Similarly, Ms Irene Opio started her business with Shs1.3 million, which was meant for catering for her child in 2004. “I used the money to start a business of tie and dye materials which was the first in Arua. I targeted the corporate people to buy the clothes, which they did. Then I expanded the business into a boutique and events business. People were still decorating using toilet paper,” she says.
Ms Opio’s commitment has enabled her pay for her children’s education, medication and afford a decent life.
“I wasn’t professional but I had to get back to school to do designing. There is massive demand for clothes because the population is growing each time. We should not lose focus even when there are challenges,” she says.
Ms Caroline Ocanda, of New Beginning Investment and Shareholder of St Leo Primary School, says: “When I started the school with 17 children, it was tough. But I found there are a lot of shear nuts in the region. So I ventured to start value-addition to shea butter. This has helped me to expand into the honey business.”
She carries out fish farming and poultry at her home in Mvara.
“With small resources, you can start a business. Women should hold each other’s hand and have passion. My grandchild says how can my grandmother always be on WhatsApp? I use the technology to connect to customers. The world is changing and let’s embrace technology,” she says.
Experts say
At the weekend, Uganda Investments Authority (UIA) flew in business philanthropist, Dr Patrick Bitature, to inspire women entrepreneurs in Arua.
“Northern Uganda has a lot of virgin land and potential for growth. Let us forget about the war and get into real business. Start with the small money you have because startup capital is always a problem,” he says.
He said: “Go out of your comfort zone. Have confidence in business and be open minded. It will help you to grow in business. The world might be cruel when you start, but change your attitude towards customers and treat them well.”
The State Minister Finance in charge Investments, Ms Evelyne Anite, emphaised the need to design packages for women, especially through the banks to get loans from Uganda Development Bank at affordable rates to uplift their businesses.
According to UIA, small enterprises employ between five and 49 and have total assets between Shs10 million and not exceeding Shs100 million. The Medium Enterpri se, therefore, employs between 50 and 100 with total assets more than Shs100 million but not exceeding Shs360 million.