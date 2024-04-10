Why Busia Shs2b export zone lies idle two years later

A man walks from a closed gate of the abandoned warehouse at the border export zone in Masafu town in Busia District. Photo | David Awori

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Masafu Town Council chairman, Mr Sam Mangeni Okumu, says construction of the facility was greeted with excitement, but over the years, the project appears to have stalled